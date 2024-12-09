Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
De'Vondre Campbell headshot

De'Vondre Campbell News: Logs seven tackles vs. Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 9, 2024 at 6:37pm

Campbell finished Sunday's 38-13 win over the Bears with seven tackles (six solo).

Campbell was the 49ers' leading tackler despite playing a season-low 33 snaps on defense, though that was due to San Francisco's large lead in the fourth quarter. Campbell has registered at least seven tackles in five of his last six games, and for the season he's up to 79 tackles (44 solo) and two pass defenses over 13 regular-season games.

De'Vondre Campbell
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now