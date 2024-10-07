De'Vondre Campbell News: Season high nine tackles

Campbell wrapped up nine tackles (two solo) with one pass defended in Sunday's 24-23 loss to the Cardinals.

Campbell's nine tackles marked a new season high for the newly signed linebacker. The 30-year-old has posted modest numbers despite playing nearly every snap on defense for San Francisco this season. The 129-plus tackle seasons from Campbell's days in Atlanta and Green Bay seem like a distant memory, but there may still be some IDP value to be had for the starting linebacker.