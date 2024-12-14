De'Vondre Campbell News: Unlikely to play again for SF

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Campbell, who refused to enter Thursday's loss to the Rams, isn't expected to play another snap with the 49ers, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Campbell's decision not to play when called upon Thursday drew the ire of multiple teammates who spoke out against the linebacker following the loss, so his presence in the locker room moving forward would likely be a distraction. The 49ers are still deciding how to best handle the situation, with Wagoner noting that while the most obvious direction would be to cut Campbell, the team could instead opt to suspend him without pay. Wagoner also explains that Campbell first refused to play Thursday after being asked to step in for Dee Winters, who was dealing with a neck injury. Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles instead entered for Winters, and if the latter isn't able to suit up Week 16 against Miami on Sunday, Dec. 22, Flannigan-Fowles would likely be in line for extended work on defense.