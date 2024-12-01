DeVonta Smith Injury: Another absence in Week 13

Smith (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game at Baltimore.

Smith mustered a pair of limited practices to end Week 13 prep, after which he told EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer that he was unsure if he'd be able to return to action Sunday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network then reported late Saturday that there wasn't much optimism regarding the wide receiver's potential to play this weekend, and Smith's status ultimately came down to a pregame workout, per Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer. With his lack of availability now confirmed along with Johnny Wilson (hamstring), Smith will cede WR reps to the likes of Jahan Dotson, Ainias Smith, Britain Covey and Parris Campbell behind top option A.J. Brown.