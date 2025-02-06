DeVonta Smith Injury: Another limited practice
Smith (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.
After sitting out the first week of Super Bowl prep due to a hamstring injury, Smith now has logged back-to-back capped sessions to begin this week, giving him only one more chance to get back to full participation or else risk entering the weekend with a designation for Sunday's game against the Chiefs. Friday's practice report will reveal whether or not that comes to pass.
