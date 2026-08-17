DeVonta Smith Injury: Appears prepared to practice
Smith (hamstring) is suited up in advance of Monday's practice, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Smith initially hit the sidelines Aug. 4 due to a hamstring injury, but in recent days he was seen working on the side last Thursday before taking part in pregame warmups before Saturday's preseason game at Baltimore, which he sat out. Ultimately, he appears to be closing in on a return to practice.
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