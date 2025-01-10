Fantasy Football
DeVonta Smith Injury: Bothered by back tightness Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

Smith missed Friday's practice due to back tightness but is still expected to play Sunday against Green Bay, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.

It remains to be seen if the end-of-week problem is serious enough to warrant a game designation on Philadelphia's final injury report Friday afternoon. Smith wasn't listed Wednesday or Thursday, and this if the first report of a back injury all season.

DeVonta Smith
Philadelphia Eagles
