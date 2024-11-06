DeVonta Smith Injury: DNP due to hamstring issue

Smith was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough due to a hamstring injury.

The top of the Eagles' receiving corps has health concerns, with Smith joining A.J. Brown (limited, knee) on the team's first Week 10 practice report. Smith's issue wasn't known prior to Wednesday, while Brown emerged as day-to-day from this past Sunday's win versus the Jaguars. The pair will have two more chances to prove their respective levels of health before Sunday's game at Dallas.