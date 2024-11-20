DeVonta Smith Injury: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Smith (hamstring) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice.

Smith is dealing with a hamstring injury for a third straight week, but he was able to suit up for the previous two games, combining for six catches (on nine targets) for 43 yards in wins against the Cowboys and Commanders. As such, he likely isn't is danger of missing Sunday's contest at the Rams, but his status nonetheless will be monitored in the coming days to ensure he'll be out there this weekend.