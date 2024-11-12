Fantasy Football
DeVonta Smith

DeVonta Smith Injury: Limited in Tuesday's practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

The Eagles listed Smith (hamstring) as a limited participant on Tuesday's estimated practice report.

After being deemed a non-participant on the Eagles' initial Week 11 injury report that was issued Monday, Smith took a step forward in activity Tuesday, though Philadelphia merely held a walk-through session. So long as Smith practices again in some capacity Wednesday, he should be in good shape to play Thursday against the Commanders.

DeVonta Smith
Philadelphia Eagles

