DeVonta Smith Injury: Listed as questionable
Smith (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Baltimore.
The designation comes as no surprise after Smith said earlier Friday that he wasn't sure if he'd play. He returned to practice Thursday as a limited participant and was limited again Friday, after not practicing at all (nor playing) the previous week. Smith's availability may come down to a game-time decision ahead of a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday.
