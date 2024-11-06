Fantasy Football
DeVonta Smith Injury: Misses practice with hamstring issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 7, 2024 at 8:42am

Smith was listed as a non-participant at Wednesday's walkthrough due to a hamstring injury.

The top of the Eagles' receiving corps has health concerns, with Smith joining A.J. Brown (knee) on the team's first Week 10 practice report. Smith's issue wasn't known prior to Wednesday, while Brown emerged as day-to-day from this past Sunday's win over the Jaguars. The pair will have two more chances to prove their respective levels of health before Sunday's game at Dallas.

