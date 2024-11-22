Fantasy Football
DeVonta Smith Injury: Missing practice again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Smith (hamstring) isn't practicing Friday and appears in serious danger of missing Sunday's game at the Rams, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Smith hasn't practiced all week, and it remains to be seen if he's listed as questionable, doubtful or out on Philadelphia's final injury report. A 'questionable' designation would create a tricky situation for a lot of fantasy managers with the Eagles and Rams playing Sunday night.

