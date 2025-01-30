DeVonta Smith Injury: No practice Thursday

Smith (hamstring) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.

The Eagles estimated Smith as a DNP on their first injury report of Super Bowl prep due to a hamstring issue, but he still will have four more chances to get back on the field and prove his health ahead of the team's matchup with the Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 9. In three playoff games so far, he's tallied exactly four catches on each occasion on his way to a 12-121-0 line on 12 targets.