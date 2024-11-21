Fantasy Football
DeVonta Smith Injury: Not practicing Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 21, 2024 at 12:19pm

Smith (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.

Smith will miss his second straight practice to begin Week 12 prep as he tends to a hamstring injury for a third consecutive week. He thus has just one more chance to get on the practice field Friday before the Eagles potentially make a ruling on his availability for Sunday's game at the Rams.

DeVonta Smith
Philadelphia Eagles
