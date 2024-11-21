DeVonta Smith Injury: Not practicing Thursday
Smith (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.
Smith will miss his second straight practice to begin Week 12 prep as he tends to a hamstring injury for a third consecutive week. He thus has just one more chance to get on the practice field Friday before the Eagles potentially make a ruling on his availability for Sunday's game at the Rams.
