DeVonta Smith Injury: Officially limited Wednesday

Smith (hamstring) was limited at Wednesday's practice.

Smith was held out of all drills last week due to a hamstring injury, after which he didn't receive a game designation on last Friday's practice report for Super Bowl LIX. With some activity under his belt to begin this week, he appears to be ramping up his activity level in advance Sunday's game against the Chiefs, but it remains to be seen if the Eagles tag him with a designation this time around.