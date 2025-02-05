Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
DeVonta Smith headshot

DeVonta Smith Injury: Officially limited Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Smith (hamstring) was limited at Wednesday's practice.

Smith was held out of all drills last week due to a hamstring injury, after which he didn't receive a game designation on last Friday's practice report for Super Bowl LIX. With some activity under his belt to begin this week, he appears to be ramping up his activity level in advance Sunday's game against the Chiefs, but it remains to be seen if the Eagles tag him with a designation this time around.

DeVonta Smith
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now