DeVonta Smith Injury: Pushing to play Sunday

Smith (hamstring) remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens and is viewed as a game-time call, with a decision on his status likely to come down to the pregame workout, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Though Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported late Saturday that the Eagles didn't have much optimism that Smith would be ready to play Sunday, the receiver seems to be pushing to suit up in Week 13. The Eagles will wait and see how Smith feels coming out of the workout before providing official word on whether he'll play around 90 minutes prior to the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, when the team be required to submit its inactive list.