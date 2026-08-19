DeVonta Smith Injury: Remains limited at practice due to hamstring
Smith (hamstring) will be a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
After suffering a hamstring injury early in camp, Smith had been able to work out off to the side last week before seemingly taking a step forward Monday, when he was spotted on the field in full uniform. The wideout was a limited participant in that session, and he'll have a cap on his reps once again Wednesday as the Eagles continue to ease him back from the injury. The Eagles haven't offered any indication that Smith's availability for the start of the regular season will be in any jeopardy, but it wouldn't be surprising if he was held out of the team's final two preseason tilts.
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