DeVonta Smith headshot

DeVonta Smith Injury: Returns in limited fashion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Smith (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.

Smith didn't take part in Wednesday's walkthrough due to a hamstring injury, so his return to drills, albeit capped, is a step in the right direction. He'll have one more session in which to return to full participation this week, something that fellow WR A.J. Brown (knee) was able to do Thursday. As a result, Friday's practice report may be telling for Smith's outlook for Sunday's visit to the Cowboys.

DeVonta Smith
Philadelphia Eagles
