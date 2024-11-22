DeVonta Smith Injury: Ruled out for Sunday night

Smith (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at the Rams.

Smith took 89 percent of snaps on offense in a 26-18 win over Washington this past Sunday, but he didn't practice at all this week and now is confirmed to be missing at least one game. His absence could push even more targets to WR A.J. Brown, TE Dallas Goedert and RB Saquon Barkley, as the leading candidates to take Smith's WR snaps (Jahan Dotson and Johnny Wilson) both have been targeted on less than 11 percent of their routes this year. Smith's next chance to play will come seven days later, Sunday, Dec. 1 at Baltimore in a battle between Mid-Atlantic heavyweights.