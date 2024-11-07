DeVonta Smith Injury: Seen at Thursday's practice
Smith (hamstring) was present at the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Smith was absent from Wednesday's walkthrough due to a hamstring injury, but his return to the field one day later generally is a step in the right direction. Thursday's practice report will reveal the activity levels of both Smith and fellow WR A.J. Brown (knee).
