DeVonta Smith headshot

DeVonta Smith Injury: Seen at Thursday's practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Smith (hamstring) was present at the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Smith was absent from Wednesday's walkthrough due to a hamstring injury, but his return to the field one day later generally is a step in the right direction. Thursday's practice report will reveal the activity levels of both Smith and fellow WR A.J. Brown (knee).

DeVonta Smith
Philadelphia Eagles
