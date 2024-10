Smith (concussion) is in line to practice Wednesday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

With the benefit of the Eagles' Week 5 bye, Smith will look to keep his absence to only one game as a result of the concussion that he sustained during a Week 3 win at New Orleans. Wednesday's practice report will reveal how much work he was able to handle along with fellow wide receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring), who hasn't played since Week 1.