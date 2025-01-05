DeVonta Smith Injury: Sitting out Week 18

Smith (wrist/rest) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Though he was listed as doubtful with the wrist injury before being included on the Eagles' 11-player inactive list, Smith's absence is likely rest-related more than anything. The Eagles are locked into the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs and won't expose Smith to an injury in a meaningless regular-season finale. Smith should be ready to play a full complement of snaps in the Eagles' wild-card game against a yet-to-be-determined opponent.