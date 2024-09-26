DeVonta Smith Injury: Still not practicing Thursday

Smith (concussion) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice.

Smith and fellow WR A.J. Brown (hamstring) haven't logged any on-field work so far this week, leaving both trending in the wrong direction ahead of Sunday's game at Tampa Bay. Friday's injury report could clear up any questions about Smith heading into the weekend, and if he sits out due to the concussion that he suffered this past Sunday in New Orleans, the Eagles' receiving corps would be thinned out, especially if Brown also is inactive. With Britain Covey (shoulder) going on IR earlier this week, Jahan Dotson, Johnny Wilson and practice-squad members Parris Campbell, Danny Gray, Kyle Philips, John Ross and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint would be the candidates to fill in at wide receiver for the Eagles in Week 4.