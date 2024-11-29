Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
DeVonta Smith headshot

DeVonta Smith Injury: Unsure if he'll play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Smith (hamstring) said Friday that he's not sure if he'll play Sunday at Baltimore, EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Smith said the final decision won't be his, adding that he isn't sure what he'd decide if it were up to him. A 'questionable' designation seems likely, potentially setting up a game-time decision ahead of the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff in Baltimore this Sunday.

DeVonta Smith
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now