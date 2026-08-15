DeVonta Smith Injury: Won't play, but going through warmups
Smith (hamstring) is warming up on the field before Saturday's preseason game against Baltimore, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Smith won't play, but this is at least the latest sign that his hamstring injury isn't too serious. He was spotted doing side work during practice mid-week, so a return could be coming fairly soon.
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