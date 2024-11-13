DeVonta Smith News: Clear for Week 11

Smith (hamstring) was limited at Wednesday's practice but doesn't have a designation for Thursday's game against the Commanders.

Smith was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate due to a hamstring issue and then was limited at Tuesday's walkthrough. Despite another capped session Wednesday, he's good to go for Week 11 action versus a Washington defense that has allowed the 10th-most YPT (8.18) and third-most receiving touchdowns (12) to opposing wide receivers in 10 contests this season.