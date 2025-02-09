DeVonta Smith News: Comes up big in SB win

Smith brought in four of five targets for 69 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' 40-22 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday.

Smith had enjoyed his fair share of success against Steve Spagnuolo's Chiefs defenses in the previous two meetings, including the Eagles' narrow Super Bowl LVII loss to Kansas City two years prior when he'd recorded seven receptions for 100 yards. Therefore, Smith's team-leading yardage total Sunday wasn't exactly a surprise, and he got to that number with a back-breaking 46-yard touchdown grab on a perfectly thrown ball by Jalen Hurts late in the third quarter. Smith was particularly consistent down the stretch of the regular season and throughout the postseason, posting a combined 39-470-4 line on 44 targets from Week 15 on. Smith enters the second season of a $75 million extension in 2025, so he'll once again project as a key component of the offense as the Eagles look to win back-to-back titles.