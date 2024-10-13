DeVonta Smith News: Finds end zone in return

Smith caught three of four targets for 64 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Browns.

While he didn't see much volume in his return from a one-game absence due to a concussion, Smith made an impact with a 45-yard TD reception in the fourth quarter that sealed the win for the Eagles. The fourth-year wideout has a 24-303-2 line on 32 targets through four contests this season, and he could find pay dirt again in Week 7 versus a Giants team he's had plenty of success against in the past -- in his last five meetings with Philly's NFC East rivals, he has four touchdowns.