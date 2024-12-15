DeVonta Smith News: First 100-yard performance

Smith recorded 11 receptions on 12 targets for 109 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Steelers.

Smith led the Eagles' strong showing through the air, pacing the team in targets and receptions. He tallied long gains of 22 and 20 yards to surpass 100 yards for the first time on the campaign. Smith also hauled in a two-yard touchdown reception early in the second quarter, his second score in as many games since returning from a hamstring injury. His opportunities are often relatively limited -- this marked the first time he's topped seven targets since Week 3 -- which has caused inconsistent production, though Smith showcased his fantasy potential with this performance.