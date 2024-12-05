DeVonta Smith News: Full practice Thursday

Smith (hamstring) practiced fully Thursday.

The Eagles held a walkthrough Wednesday, so Smith's listing of full was merely an estimate. With an uncapped practice now under his belt this week, he's set to put an end to a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury. On Sunday, Smith will be taking on a Panthers defense that has given up a 25-287-2 line on 39 targets to opposing wide receivers over the last two contests.