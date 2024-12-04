DeVonta Smith News: Gets back to full Wednesday

Smith (hamstring) was a full participant at Wednesday's walkthrough.

Smith logged his first uncapped session of any type due to a lingering hamstring injury that sidelined him for the Eagles' past two games. He thus is poised to return to action Sunday against the Panthers, and he could be in line for an elevated role with TE Dallas Goedert week-to-week due to a knee issue. In nine appearances this season, Smith has compiled a 38-441-2 line on 46 targets.