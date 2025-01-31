Fantasy Football
DeVonta Smith News: In clear after first week of SB prep

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 31, 2025

Smith (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, Feb. 9 against the Chiefs.

After the first week of preparation for the upcoming Super Bowl, Smith hasn't participated in any drills due to a hamstring injury, but the issue currently won't be a hindrance more than a week out from the big game. Nonetheless, he may endure practice restrictions next week once the Eagles arrive in New Orleans, so his status bears watching over the next nine days.

