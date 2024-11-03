Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
DeVonta Smith headshot

DeVonta Smith News: Leading receiver Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

Smith caught four of six targets for 87 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-23 win over the Jaguars.

Smith finished as the Eagles' leading receiver following A.J. Brown's (knee) departure in Sunday's win. The 25-year-old Smith was already coming off of a strong fantasy performance prior to his teammate's injury. With Brown's status for next Sunday's tilt against Dallas uncertain, Smith continues to be an excellent fantasy play heading into Week 10.

DeVonta Smith
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now