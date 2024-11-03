DeVonta Smith News: Leading receiver Sunday
Smith caught four of six targets for 87 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-23 win over the Jaguars.
Smith finished as the Eagles' leading receiver following A.J. Brown's (knee) departure in Sunday's win. The 25-year-old Smith was already coming off of a strong fantasy performance prior to his teammate's injury. With Brown's status for next Sunday's tilt against Dallas uncertain, Smith continues to be an excellent fantasy play heading into Week 10.
