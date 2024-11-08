Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
DeVonta Smith headshot

DeVonta Smith News: No injury designation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 8, 2024 at 1:55pm

Smith (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Dallas.

Smith closed out the week with a full practice and said afterward that he'd be fine to play this Sunday. The final injury report confirms his optimism, giving QB Jalen Hurts all his key pass catchers with A.J. Brown having quickly recovered from a knee injury and TE Dallas Goedert now back from his hamstring issue.

DeVonta Smith
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now