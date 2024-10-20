DeVonta Smith News: Not needed in Week 7 rout

Smith caught one of two targets for minus-2 yards in Sunday's 28-3 win over the Giants.

With the Eagles in control almost from the opening kickoff, Jalen Hurts wound up attempting only 14 passes in total on the afternoon, and A.J. Brown was the only receiver to do any damage with a 5-89-1 line on five targets. Smith's disappointing showing could be erased quickly though, and he figures to see much higher volume in a potential Week 8 barn burner against the high-powered Bengals.