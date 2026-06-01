DeVonta Smith News: Philly's WR1 after Brown trade
Smith is set to operate as the Eagles' top wide receiver after the team traded A.J. Brown to the Patriots on Monday.
In anticipation of trading Brown, Philadelphia bolstered its wide receiver room by selecting Makai Lemon in the first round of this year's draft, in addition to trading for Dontayvion Wicks and signing Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore in free agency. Smith figures to work ahead of those offseason additions after posting the third 1,000-yard regular season of his five-year career in 2025. Philadelphia's 2021 first-round draft pick has averaged 111 targets in his first five regular seasons, the last four of which came while starting alongside Brown.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring DeVonta Smith See More
-
NFL Barometer
Fantasy Football Offseason Analysis: 2026 Quarterback Downgrades3 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
Best Ball ADP Arbitrage Report: Malik Nabers Going Too Early on Underdog?4 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
Best Ball Strategy: Best Ball Rankings Update and Analysis13 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
NFL Schedule Release: Implications for Best Ball Playoffs in Weeks 15-1718 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: May ADP Trends in Best Ball Mania25 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring DeVonta Smith See More