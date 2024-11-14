DeVonta Smith News: Quiet night in Week 11 win

Smith secured four of six targets for 29 yards in the Eagles' 26-18 win over the Commanders on Thursday night.

Smith finished fourth on the Eagles in receiving yards despite slotting in second in both receptions and targets. The speedster has now been under 30 yards in back-to-back games for the first time this season, and he's still in search of his first 100-yard effort of the campaign. Smith's next opportunity to reach that milestone comes in a Week 12 road matchup against the Rams on Sunday night, Nov. 24.