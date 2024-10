Wyatt (ankle) was listed as a DNP on Wednesday's injury report.

Wyatt injured his ankle in Week 4, which kept him sidelined for Week 5 against the Rams. Wyatt has yet to return to practice since the injury, and unless he does so this week, he's in jeopardy of being held out of Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Colby Wooden would continue to see more work with the first-team defense if Wyatt is unable to play in Week 6.