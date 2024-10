Wyatt (ankle) was listed as a DNP on Wednesday's injury report.

Wyatt has missed the Packers' last two games due to an ankle injury sustained in Week 4 against the Vikings. He has yet to return to practice since the injury, and his DNP to open the week doesn't bode well for his chances to play Sunday against the Texans. Wyatt's practice participation Thursday and Friday should provide some clarity on his injury progression.