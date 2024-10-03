Devonte Wyatt Injury: Doesn't practice Thursday

Wyatt (ankle) did not participate in Thursday's practice session.

Wyatt has been a DNP for both practices this week due to an ankle injury he sustained in Week 4 against the Vikings. He looks to be a longshot to play Sunday against the Rams, though he would give himself a chance at suiting up if he were to practice in at least a limited capacity Friday. Tedarrell Slaton would be the top candidate to start at defensive tackle alongside Kenny Clark (toe) if Wyatt is unable to play Sunday.