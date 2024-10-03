Fantasy Football
Devonte Wyatt headshot

Devonte Wyatt Injury: Doesn't practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 3, 2024

Wyatt (ankle) did not participate in Thursday's practice session.

Wyatt has been a DNP for both practices this week due to an ankle injury he sustained in Week 4 against the Vikings. He looks to be a longshot to play Sunday against the Rams, though he would give himself a chance at suiting up if he were to practice in at least a limited capacity Friday. Tedarrell Slaton would be the top candidate to start at defensive tackle alongside Kenny Clark (toe) if Wyatt is unable to play Sunday.

Devonte Wyatt
Green Bay Packers
