Wyatt (ankle) will not play in the Packers' Week 5 matchup with the Rams, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Wyatt was a non-participant at practice all week, rendering this news relatively unsurprising. He suffered an ankle injury in Green Bay's Week 4 loss to the Vikings. In his absence, Tedarrell Slaton is the top candidate to start alongside Kenny Clark at defensive tackle in Wyatt's absence.