Wyatt (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Texans, Wes Hodklewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Wyatt has yet to practice since sustaining an ankle injury in the Packers' Week 4 loss to the Vikings, and he's now set to miss his third consecutive game Sunday. Expect Tedarrell Slaton and Karl Brooks to continue seeing increased reps on the Packers' defensive line until Wyatt returns from injury.