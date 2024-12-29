Fantasy Football
Devonte Wyatt headshot

Devonte Wyatt Injury: Won't return vs. Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Wyatt has been diagnosed with a concussion and has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Wyatt will now enter the league's five-step concussion protocols, which he will have to clear in order to play in the Packers' regular-season finale against the Bears next weekend. Tedarrell Slaton and Colby Wooden are in line to see more snaps at defensive tackle alongside starter Kenny Clark due to Wyatt's injury.

Devonte Wyatt
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News
