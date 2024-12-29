Devonte Wyatt Injury: Won't return vs. Minnesota

Wyatt has been diagnosed with a concussion and has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Wyatt will now enter the league's five-step concussion protocols, which he will have to clear in order to play in the Packers' regular-season finale against the Bears next weekend. Tedarrell Slaton and Colby Wooden are in line to see more snaps at defensive tackle alongside starter Kenny Clark due to Wyatt's injury.