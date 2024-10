Wyatt (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Wyatt suffered an ankle injury in Week 4 against the Vikings, but after practicing in a limited capacity this week, the 2022 first-round pick will make his return from a three-game absence and play Sunday. Wyatt will reclaim his starting spot on the Packers' interior defensive line next to Kenny Clark.