Devontez Walker News: Faces competition from rookies

Walker will face increased competition for touches after the Ravens drafted a pair of rookie wideouts in Ja'Kobi Lane (third round) and Elijah Sarratt (fourth round) in the 2026 NFL Draft, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Walker seemed like the top candidate for the No. 3 receiver role behind Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman (illness) prior to the 2026 NFL Draft, but the third-year pro may now need to impress in a competition this offseason in order to secure more than a situational role. Through his first two seasons in the league, Walker has secured only seven of 11 targets, but he's made an impact on those limited touches, with 157 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Rookie tight ends Matthew Hibner (fourth round) and Josh Cuevas (fifth round) also represent added competition for targets.