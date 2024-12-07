DeWayne Carter Injury: Activated off IR

The Bills activated Carter (wrist) from injured reserve Saturday.

Carter was sidelined for the Bills' last five games after undergoing surgery on his wrist in late October. He was able to fully participate in practice all week, and while he's still considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, his activation off IR indicates he should be able to suit up. In the seven regular-season games prior to his injury, Carter logged nine tackles (eight solo) and one pass defense.