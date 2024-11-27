DeWayne Carter Injury: Designated for return

The Bills designated Carter (wrist) for return from injured reserve Wednesday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

A third-round pick at No. 95 overall out of Duke in the 2024 NFL Draft, Carter logged 183 defensive snaps and another 19 on special teams across the first seven games of the season. He's missed the last four contests while on injured reserve. Wednesday's move officially opened the rookie's 21-day practice window.