DeWayne Carter Injury: Questionable for Week 13

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Carter (wrist) is questionable to play against the 49ers on Sunday, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

Carter was placed on injured reserve Oct. 25 due to a wrist injury. He has been sidelined for the Bills' last four regular-season games, and he has a good chance at being activated before the 4:00 p.m. ET deadline Saturday after logging full practices all week. If he does return, Carter will serve in rotational role at defensive tackle Sunday behind DaQuan Jones and Ed Oliver.

