DeWayne Carter Injury: Won't return from IR in Week 13

Published on November 30, 2024

Carter (wrist) was downgraded to out for Sunday's matchup versus the 49ers.

Carter underwent wrist surgery in late October and was consequently placed on IR. He was designated to return Wednesday and logged a trio of full practices this week, but the rookie defensive tackle isn't quite ready to return to action. Carter's next chance to suit up will be Sunday, Dec. 8 against the Rams.

DeWayne Carter
Buffalo Bills
